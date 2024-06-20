MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday. Baird R W cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSM opened at $79.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 22.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 59.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 462,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,420,000 after purchasing an additional 131,943 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 490,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,135,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

