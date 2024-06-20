Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 0.8%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. 471,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,906,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

In other Mullen Automotive news, insider Calin Popa sold 23,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $71,991.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,168.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Mullen Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

