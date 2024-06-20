Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Hits New 12-Month High at $464.90

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €464.90 ($499.89) and last traded at €463.80 ($498.71), with a volume of 199455 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €460.90 ($495.59).

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €440.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €418.86.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It also offers life and health reinsurance solutions, such as digital underwriting and advanced analytics solutions, health insurance management system, financial market risks, financing, portfolio risk management, digitalized investment-linked solution, MIRA digital suite, MIRA POS, MIRApply insured and physician, claims risk adjustment, CLARA plus, data analytics, underwriting and claims, medical research, capital management, and health market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.