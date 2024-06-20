National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 577,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 465,075 shares.The stock last traded at $56.68 and had previously closed at $55.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NGG shares. StockNews.com raised National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,050.00.

National Grid Stock Up 2.3 %

National Grid Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 119.8% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

