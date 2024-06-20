NEAR Protocol Price Reaches $5.31 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.31 or 0.00008173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.79 billion and approximately $409.45 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.66 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00012815 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00010609 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004728 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000111 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,196,529,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,090,200,784 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,196,440,588 with 1,090,033,918 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.13782043 USD and is up 2.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 422 active market(s) with $267,026,298.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.