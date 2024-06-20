Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $8.50 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Chegg from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $8.50) on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Chegg has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $275.99 million, a PE ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Chegg had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $174.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that Chegg will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Chegg by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chegg by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Chegg by 3.8% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 101,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

