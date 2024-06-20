Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) CEO Sells $3,228,525.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,835,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NFLX opened at $685.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $295.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $619.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $573.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $687.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. Netflix’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $633.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its stake in Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

