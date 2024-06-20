NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.53

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.53 and traded as high as $2.73. NetSol Technologies shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 10,907 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.07.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.47 million for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 7.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) by 62.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of NetSol Technologies worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

