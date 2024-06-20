Network International (LON:NETW) Shares Up 0.1%

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.60 ($4.98) and last traded at GBX 390.80 ($4.97). 789,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,574,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 390.60 ($4.96).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 392.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 390.18. The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,910.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

