New Found Gold Corp. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share (CVE:NFG)

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Found Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold Stock Performance

NFG stock opened at C$4.28 on Tuesday. New Found Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.70. The company has a market cap of C$810.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 0.57.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold ( CVE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.02.

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.