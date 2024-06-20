New Hampshire Trust Acquires 6,887 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of New Hampshire Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust owned 0.26% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $16,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 456,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,960,000 after purchasing an additional 173,194 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.65. The company had a trading volume of 62,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,155. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $62.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

