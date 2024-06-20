New Hampshire Trust Has $746,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of SCHO stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 184,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,454. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

