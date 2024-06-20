New Hampshire Trust Purchases 69 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New Hampshire Trust raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $14.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $555.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,402. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $574.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $559.91. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.