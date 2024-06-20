New Hampshire Trust Reduces Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

New Hampshire Trust lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2,042.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,023,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.56.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $242.01. 170,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,596. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $245.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $69.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

