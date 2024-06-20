New Hampshire Trust Sells 1,043 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.65.

NYSE:DLR traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $149.73. The stock had a trading volume of 245,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,767. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.54 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

