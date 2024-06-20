New Hampshire Trust Sells 277 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Hampshire Trust cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for about 1.0% of New Hampshire Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 33.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter worth $1,803,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 17.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $2,134,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $328.25. 1,179,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.57.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

