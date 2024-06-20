New Hampshire Trust Trims Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

New Hampshire Trust decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $246.33. 331,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,364. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $205.53 and a one year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

