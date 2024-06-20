Newbury Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NBSTU) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NBSTU – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.06 and last traded at $11.06. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.
Newbury Street Acquisition Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89.
Newbury Street Acquisition Company Profile
Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on technology business in the consumer internet or media space, including sports and entertainment verticals.
