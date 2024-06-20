Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 156.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,614,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,051,722. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $45.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.52.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.