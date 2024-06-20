Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Down 0.9%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.49. Approximately 17,117,664 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 88,856,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on shares of Nikola in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Nikola Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $571.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.11.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 million. As a group, analysts predict that Nikola Co. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Girsky bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.54 per share, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,243,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,222.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nikola by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 14,495 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

