Nine Dragons Paper (OTCMKTS:NDGPF) Shares Down 28.4%

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 28.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.42 and last traded at $0.42. Approximately 50,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 32,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper and pulp products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugating medium containerboard products; corrugated cardboard products; carton box products; corrugated sheet products; and coated duplex boards.

