Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.
Shares of ISTB stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.42. 96,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,351. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.28. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
