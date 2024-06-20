Northwest Capital Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 29,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,243. The company has a market capitalization of $157.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $104.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

