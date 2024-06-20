Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $166,000 Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.61. 6,547,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,273. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

