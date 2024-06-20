Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $875,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Northwest Capital Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ICVT stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 109,521 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.43 and a one year high of $58.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its 200 day moving average is $77.99.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.