Northwest Capital Management Inc Sells 7,310 Shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,310 shares during the period. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $16,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHQ. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 114,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,852. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $29.62 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.33.
Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile
The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
