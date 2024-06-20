Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the third quarter worth about $2,033,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 270.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 3.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 277,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,262,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,875. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.06.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

NUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.38.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

