NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $136.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares in the company, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $15,448,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,358,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,135,774.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

