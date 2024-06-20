NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $118.00 to $127.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $135.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $136.33.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total value of $15,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 555,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,785,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.57, for a total value of $119,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,967,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,451,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,417,870 shares of company stock worth $263,658,838. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after buying an additional 8,828,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.