Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after purchasing an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,995,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,052 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after acquiring an additional 797,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 532,847 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 1.9 %

OXY stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,189,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,008,227. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

