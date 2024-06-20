OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Trading Down 24.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 24.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Approximately 364,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 431,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.85 ($0.02).

OKYO Pharma Trading Down 24.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £23.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.00 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.40.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.

