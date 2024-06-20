Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Research Coverage Started at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Ooma from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Ooma from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $14.50 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Get Ooma alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OOMA

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $8.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.30 and a beta of 0.86. Ooma has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.14). Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ooma

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,036,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,309,000 after acquiring an additional 364,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,266,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after acquiring an additional 68,430 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Ooma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,246,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 60,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ooma by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 579,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after acquiring an additional 157,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Ooma by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 463,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 367,099 shares in the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ooma

(Get Free Report)

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.