Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $160.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ORCL. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Oracle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $144.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.69. Oracle has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $397.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

