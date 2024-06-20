Orchid Market Cap Reaches $70.63 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0721 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.63 million and $3.42 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07328759 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $5,723,993.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

