Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Director Sells C$15,540.00 in Stock

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) Director Dexter John sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total transaction of C$15,540.00.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$2.11 on Thursday. Organigram Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$217.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.84, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.95, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.45.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$37.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.20 million. Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organigram Holdings Inc. will post 0.08672 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGI. ATB Capital set a C$5.25 target price on Organigram and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

