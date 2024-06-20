Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,905 shares during the quarter. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 4.1% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $17,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after buying an additional 387,975 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after purchasing an additional 625,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after purchasing an additional 314,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.32.

Canadian National Railway Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of CNI stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $117.03. 818,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.23. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

