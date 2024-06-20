PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,553 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $15,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 6,200.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PACCAR stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.05. The stock had a trading volume of 604,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,598. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $76.93 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.22.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.45%.

PCAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.62.

In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

