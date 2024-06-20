PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PCAR. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $914,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total transaction of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.62.

PACCAR Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $107.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.94. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $76.88 and a 12-month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.22.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

