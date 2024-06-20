Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5,676.00

Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($72.12) and traded as low as GBX 5,648 ($71.77). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($72.12), with a volume of 388,508 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,676 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,676.
Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.
