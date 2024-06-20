PAID Network (PAID) Price Hits $0.0747 on Major Exchanges

PAID Network (PAID) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $22.47 million and approximately $63,222.12 worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAID Network token can now be purchased for $0.0747 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

PAID Network Token Profile

PAID Network’s total supply is 591,469,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,877,589 tokens. PAID Network’s official message board is paidnetwork.medium.com. PAID Network’s official website is paidnetwork.com. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network.

Buying and Selling PAID Network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network (PAID) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PAID Network has a current supply of 591,469,981 with 300,877,588.51 in circulation. The last known price of PAID Network is 0.07265238 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $71,994.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paidnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

