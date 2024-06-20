Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,719,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $113,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,445.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock worth $239,976,945. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTR. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

NYSE PLTR traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,740,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,308,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 218.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

