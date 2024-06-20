Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 1.7%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.26. 21,968,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 57,293,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.85, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

