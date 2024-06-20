Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,168 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,569,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,129,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,563,020,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after buying an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $771,643,000 after buying an additional 1,187,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $311.04. 3,139,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,880,787. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.17 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.68.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,182 shares of company stock valued at $74,850,597 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

