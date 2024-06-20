Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives $22.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

PAAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th.

NYSE PAAS opened at $19.93 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $22.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -43.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -86.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 90.8% in the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Pan American Silver by 455.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 73.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

