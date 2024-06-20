PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

PAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stephens raised PAR Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

In related news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,977.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $264,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,129 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period.

PAR Technology Stock Performance

Shares of PAR Technology stock opened at $46.04 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

