Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $136.40 million and $12.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 136,400,340 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

