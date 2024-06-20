Perennial Advisors LLC Buys 7,929 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 82.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cim LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,275,000. TKG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,034,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2,332.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after buying an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,668,949 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $506,908,000 after buying an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,392,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,130,880. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.14.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $102,648,662.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

