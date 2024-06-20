Perennial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $130.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,215. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $151.22. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.71.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AWK. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

