Perennial Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diageo Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DEO traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.48. 1,023,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,445. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.77. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.11 and a 12 month high of $179.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

