Perennial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $502.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,801,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,184,779. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $375.95 and a fifty-two week high of $505.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.75. The company has a market capitalization of $455.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.